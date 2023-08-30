Cashel crash victims named locally

The three people who lost their lives after a crash in Cashel last night have been named locally.

Tom O'Reilly, his wife Bridget, and their 3-year-old grandson Tom died when the car they were in hit a wall in Windmill Knockbulloge around 9 pm last night.

The other two passengers, a man and a woman in their 20s, are getting treatment at TUH for serious injuries.

It is understood that these are baby Tom's parents.

Advertisement

Tributes have begun to pour in on social media for the well-known local family from their friends and relatives.

Local councillor Declan Burgess expressed his sympathies to the family, who he said were “well known” in the area, and thanked first responders who attended the scene.

Cashel is numb tonight. Deeply shocking. Big thanks to the first responders for their work in difficult circumstances. https://t.co/80aAfwOCxc — Declan Burgess Tipperary (@DeclanBurgess) August 29, 2023

Advertisement

He also thanked local residents near the crash who were at the scene on Tuesday night.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com