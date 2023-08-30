Play Button
Tipperary News

Cashel crash victims named locally

Jayde Maher
The three people who lost their lives after a crash in Cashel last night have been named locally.

Tom O'Reilly, his wife Bridget, and their 3-year-old grandson Tom died when the car they were in hit a wall in Windmill Knockbulloge around 9 pm last night.

The other two passengers, a man and a woman in their 20s, are getting treatment at TUH for serious injuries.

It is understood that these are baby Tom's parents.

Tributes have begun to pour in on social media for the well-known local family from their friends and relatives.

Local councillor Declan Burgess expressed his sympathies to the family, who he said were “well known” in the area, and thanked first responders who attended the scene.

He also thanked local residents near the crash who were at the scene on Tuesday night.

