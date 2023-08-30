Tributes paid after grandparents and three-year-old boy killed in Cashel crash

Tributes have been paid after a man, woman and three-year-old boy were killed in a car crash in Co Tipperary.

The man and the woman, both aged in their 40s, are the grandparents of the young boy, the PA news agency understands.

The driver of the car and the front seat passenger, a man and a woman both aged in their 20s respectively, are understood to be the parents of the boy.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 9 pm on Tuesday when a car hit a wall in the Windmill-Knockbulloge area of Cashel.

The bodies of the man and woman aged in their 40s and the young boy have been taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

The man and woman aged in their 20s continue to receive treatment in Tipperary University Hospital for serious injuries.

The road in the Windmill-Knockbulloge area remains closed to traffic, and Garda forensic collision investigators are attending the scene on Wednesday morning to conduct an examination.

Local councillor Declan Burgess expressed his sympathies to the family, who he said were “well known” in the area, and thanked first responders who attended the scene.

Cashel is numb tonight. Deeply shocking. Big thanks to the first responders for their work in difficult circumstances. https://t.co/80aAfwOCxc — Declan Burgess Tipperary (@DeclanBurgess) August 29, 2023

He also thanked local residents near the crash who were at the scene on Tuesday night.

“Particularly following the tragedy in Clonmel, it’s awful news,” he told PA.

“Our community is struck by another blow, it’s a very upsetting situation, especially with a child involved.

“On behalf of the town, I want to express my deepest condolences to the families affected, Cashel is still trying to cope with this.

“Our thoughts are also with the two people who are still in hospital.

“I want to thank the brilliant first responders who attended the scene, and to thank the residents of the Windmill-Knockbulloge area who were first on the scene.”

Local councillor Roger Kennedy described it as a “terribly sad situation”.

“My sympathies to the family involved,” he said, adding it was tragic “to lose three of the same family”.

“They are a large extended family, they have great support here and there will be great support for them from the community.”

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary, Martin Browne has spoken of the impact of the news of the fatal car crash in Cashel.

It was devastating coming so soon after the deaths of four young people in Clonmel at the weekend, he told RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland.

Although the victims have not yet been named, Mr Browne said he knew the family who would be well known in the town. It was “harrowing” he said.

“We send our condolences to the families. And I suppose it also needs to be said that the emergency services were brilliant and what they face on a daily basis as well needs to be recognised.

Mr Brown said that the stretch of road where the accident occurred was narrow and was well known for a field of sunflowers that had been planted to raise funds for cancer care.

The road remains closed on Wednesday morning and is not expected to reopen for some time. Local diversions are in place.

An incident room has been established at Cahir Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact the investigation team.

Any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage and were travelling in the Windmill Knockbulloge area near Cashel between 8.30 pm and 9.15 pm on Tuesday are asked to make it available to gardaí. - Additional reporting from Vivienne Clarke

By Gráinne Ní Aodha and Rebecca Black, PA