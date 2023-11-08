Play Button
Gardai investigating assault on Waterford City taxi driver

Ayomide Akinshilo
An investigation has been launched following an assault on a Waterford City taxi driver.

The driver was assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A statement issued to WLR News reads: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault which occurred in St John’s Park, Waterford City, in the early hours of Sunday, 5th of November 2023.

A man (50s) was brought to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. Investigations are ongoing."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station at (051) 305 300.

