Gardai investigating assault on Waterford City taxi driver

An investigation has been launched following an assault on a Waterford City taxi driver.

The driver was assaulted in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A statement issued to WLR News reads: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault which occurred in St John’s Park, Waterford City, in the early hours of Sunday, 5th of November 2023.

A man (50s) was brought to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. Investigations are ongoing."

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station at (051) 305 300.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.