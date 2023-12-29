Holly Willoughby to Return to Screens

Holly Willoughby is set to return to our screens for Dancing on Ice, alongside co-presenter Stephen Mulhern, according to BreakingNews.ie.

Mulhern has been recruited to replace Phillip Schofield, who left ITV earlier this year ater admitting to having an affair with a younger man on the set of 'This Morning', which he also so-presented with Willoughby.

Willoughby is set to return to our screens for the first time since October of this year.

Mulhern and Willoughby previously worked together some 20 years ago on the Saturday morning children's show 'Ministry of Mayhem'. The show's name was later changed to 'Holly & Steven's Saturday Showdown'.

Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will also return for the beloved show, which is now in its seventeenth year.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in January.

