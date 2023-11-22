Just in! Irish girl Emily Hand among hostages to be released by Hamas

Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand is one of the 50 hostages that will be released by Hamas in an exchange for 150 Palestinians held by Israel.

The nine year old's release was confirmed by Israel’s Channel 12, who quoted Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

According to the Irish Independent, the Israeli Prime Minister’s office named Emily and 49 other children and women who will be released.

The hostages are expected to be released in the next four days.

They are part of the first tranche of hostages to be released per the tentative truce deal brokered in recent days.

Israel's government and Hamas agreed a four-day pause in fighting.

The deal which was agreed on Wednesday, November 21 will allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

The truce will also allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave of Gaza..

According to Reuters, this true comes after officials from Qatar the U.S., Israel and Hamas have for days been saying a deal was imminent.

Israel said the ceasefire could be extended further, as long as more hostages were freed.

