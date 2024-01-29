Lego 'Bricktionary' experience coming to Dublin

'Bricktionary', the interactive Lego exhibition is coming to Ireland for the very first time.

The experience, which has been showcased all around the world, is making its European debut in Dublin this spring.

Created by Lego professional Ryan 'The Brickman' McNaught, the exhibition is based on his book 'The Bricktionary: The Ultimate A-Z of Lego.

The exhibition, currently in Sydney, includes over 150 models, and interactive building zones, and includes an Earthquake challenge and mystery mosaic.

McNaught says he's excited to see what will be created,

I am so excited to open Bricktionary in Ireland, after it makes the journey from (literally) the other side of the world. This exhibition is all about using Lego bricks to inspire and celebrate the power of imagination

The Lego experience will open at Dublin's Theatre of Light in the Point Village on March 10th.

Tickets are on sale now, starting from €15 per adult and €12 per child. Family tickets begin at €45 for four people.

