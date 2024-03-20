Play Button
Leo Varadkar resigns as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader

Photo: RTÉ Live
Joleen Murphy
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has stood down as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader.

He made the public announcement at Government Buildings in the last few minutes.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has addressed the nation in a live broadcast.

It's been reported that the announcement will cause a political earthquake.

The wider public first became aware of a pending announcement after reports of frantic meetings in Government Buildings this morning.

The Cabinet met this morning for the first time since the defeat of the referendum and were alerted to expect the announcement following the Cabinet meeting.

