Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to Matthew Perry
385848 04: Actor Matthew Perry stars as Chandler Bing in NBC's comedy series "Friends." (Photo by Warner Bros. Television)
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Matt LeBlanc has paid tribute to his Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribianni on the hit sit-com, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to Perry.

It was an honor to share the stage with you and call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never.

The actor also joked that Matthew Perry was 'keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Matthew Perry passed away last month at the age of 54. The actor reportedly died in a drowning incident at his Pacific Palisades residence in Los Angeles.

His Friends co-stars reunited for his funeral in LA, where he was buried less than a mile away from the Warner Brothers studio where he spent 10 years making the show.

Since his death, a new foundation has been created in his honour. The Matthew Perry Foundation will honour the actor's legacy, in which he campaigned and raised awareness around substance abuse and addiction.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

