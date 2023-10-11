RTÉ scandal: Chief Financial Officer Richard Collins resigns

RTÉ’S Cheif Financial Officer (CFO) Richard Collins has resigned from his position within the national broadcaster.

According to the The Independent, the news of the resignation was shared with staff by RTÉ’s Director-General Kevin Bakhurst today.

Bakhurst told staff: “”Richard Collins has tendered his resignation as CFO of RTÉ. Richard will work on a handover and RTÉ is in the process of identifying a replacement CFO.

“Richard will assist in any ongoing processes to the extent that this may be required.

“We wish to thank Richard for his hard work and contribution to RTÉ over the past three years and to wish him every success in the future.”

In July, it was announced that Collins was among the five members of the former Executive Board that had been stood down.

Collins featured prominently in the Oireachtas Committee hearings following the controversy surrounding the pay of former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy.

The former CFO had admitted that he was unsure of his exact salary telling Sinn Féin’s John Brady his salary was “a private matter”.

He later told PAC chair Brian Stanley: “I don’t know my exact salary off the top of my head.”

After another intervention by Stanley, Collins revealed that his salary was somewhere in the region of €200,000, with a car allowance of €25,000.

RTE currently projecting a loss of €21 million by year end due to a fall in TV licence payments.

This €21 million in revenue gap was on top of a deficit of €7 million RTÉ had already budgeted for in 2023.

