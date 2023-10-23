Waterford granted half-a-mil from proceeds of crime seized

Waterford is set to receive €450,000 under the Community Safety Innovation Fund.

The money will be going to three different projects as announced by Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD, and was welcomed by Senator John Cummins.

The Community Safety Innovation Fund was established in 2021 by Minister McEntee, to reinvest the proceeds of crime seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The funds will be invested local projects with a view to promoting the building of stronger, safer communities.

Waterford will see three projects receive the maximum allocation of €150,000 each, administered by the newly established Waterford Community Safety Partnership.

These include ‘Waterford Community Safety Wardens’, ‘Consent Matters’ and Waterford Leader Partnership who are delivering the ‘South East Social Farming Programme’.

