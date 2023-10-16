Play Button
Yellow and Orange weather warnings for the South East

Yellow and Orange weather warnings for the South East
Summer weather, © PA Wire/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Two weather warnings have been put in place for four South East counties.

From 6 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Cork and Waterford will be under an orange rainfall warning until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Met Éireann says possible impacts could include localised flooding, poor visibility, difficult driving conditions, and possible wave overtopping at high tide.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Wexford, along with Clare, Kerry and Limerick will be under a yellow rainfall warning at the same time.

Localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult driving conditions are also possible in these areas.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

