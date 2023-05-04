50 Cent announces 'Final Lap Tour' will come to Ireland

50 Cent has announced that his 'Final Lap Tour' will be making its way to Ireland at the end of this year.

He will play at the 3Arena on November 6th with tickets going on sale next Friday.

The global tour is a celebration of the 20th Anniversaruy of his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

50 Cent will be perfoming fan favourites as well as a number of songs that have not been played live in deacades.

The Dublin date will also feature support from special guest Busta Rhymes. Other special guests are yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday May 12th at 10am on 50Cent.com.

