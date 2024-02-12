Play Button
AC/DC announce summer Croke Park gig

Beat News
AC/DC are coming to Dublin this summer as part of their European tour.

The American rock band will perform at Croke Park on Saturday, August 17th.

It's their first tour in eight years and Dublin is their final date. The 'Pwr/Up' tour will see AC/DC play 21 dates in 10 countries.

Tickets, starting from €86, go on sale from Friday.

AC/DC's last gig in Ireland was a sell-out show at the Aviva Stadium in 2015.

The band's 1980 record Back in Black is the top-selling rock album by any band.

Guitarist Angus Young is the last member of the original AC/DC lineup.

The band for the Dublin gig will be Johnson, Angus Young, Stevie Young, who replaced the late Malcolm Young in 2017, drummer Matt Laug and a bass player to replace Cliff Williams, who has not been announced yet.

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.
