All Together Now announce 2024 ticket pre-sale dates

The date for pre-sale tickets for All Together Now 2024 has been revealed.

It hasn't been long since we got the muck off our wellies from All Together Now 2023, and maybe some of us still haven't, but next year's plans are well and truly underway.

Organisers of the event have announced that their pre-sale tickets for 2024 go on sale this week.

All Together Now will return to the beautiful Curraghmore Estate for its fifth chapter on the August Bank Holiday Weekend 1st - 4th, 2024.

Their fourth chapter was filled with joyous people, seminal performances, and new creations and we can't wait to do it all again and continue to evolve the festival.

In a statement released this morning, organisers say "the ATN24 ticket pre-sale opens at 9 AM, this Thursday, August 17th to ATN Members Mailing List.

"The ATN24 pre-sale gives first access to Limited Early Bird Tickets priced €199 and limited Installment ticket options from €49.80 per Installment, as well as Campervan / Caravan passes before the festival goes on general sale.

Pre-sale tickets will be subject to availability.

When they go on sale, there will be a maximum of two festival tickets per customer and a maximum of one campervan pass per customer on pre-sale.

Early Entry

Early entry on Thursday, August 1st will now be available to all festival ticket holders.

A General camping ticket allows access to All Together Now 2024 on Thursday, August 1st.

A Family Weekend ticket allows access for 1 adult & up to 2 children aged 12 and under into the festival and designated Family Campsite.

The limited five-series Instalment Plan means you get yourself a General or Family Festival Camping Ticket to All Together Now and spread the cost across five payments.

General Campervan / Caravan, you must also purchase a general weekend camping ticket per person & one general campervan ticket per campervan/caravan to gain entry to the general campervan site from Thursday, August 1st.

