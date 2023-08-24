Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

All Together Now tickets for 2024 go on sale

All Together Now tickets for 2024 go on sale
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Tickets for the 2024 All Together Now festival have gone on sale.

Next year's outing will mark the festival's fifth staging, with this year's headliners including Lorde, Iggy Pop, and Jamie xx.

The festival will once again take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, August 1st-4th, at Curraghmore Estate in Co Waterford.

General and family weekend camping tickets are now on sale, both priced at €235 for a Tier 3 pass, or €249 for Tier 4. The Tier 1 and 2 tickets for both options, priced at €199 and €215 respectively, are sold out.

Advertisement

A limited number of these tickets can also be purchased through a five-stage instalment plan.

General and family campervan/caravan passes are also available for €99, but can only be used alongside a weekend camping ticket.

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster and usual outlets.

The news comes a day after Electric Picnic organisers confirmed the annual festival in Stradbally, Co Laois would be brought forward to August 16th-18th for 2024, as some loyalty early-bird tickets went on sale on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

By Muireann Duffy

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Heinz launch ketchup-filled hash browns

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 2

Waterford Iceland staff stage sit-in overnight following closure notice

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Appeal to help find missing Kilkenny man

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement