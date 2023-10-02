Sex Education star's Christmas movie sequel has a release date

Sex Education A-lister Asa Butterfield's new Christmas movie has a confirmed Irish release date.

The actor, who featured in the festive romantic comedy 'Your Christmas or Mine' last December, is set to make a return to Prime Video on December 8th in the sequel, 'Your Christmas or Mine 2.'

An early Christmas present for you all, Your Christmas Or Mine 2 gets delivered to Prime Video on 8th December #YCOM2 🎁 pic.twitter.com/HFfdSNxxc6 — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) October 2, 2023

The film reunites Butterfield with his on-screen girlfriend, Cora Kirk.

The story unfolds in a ski resort in the Austrian Alps, where James (Butterfield) and Hayley (Kirk) accompany Hayley's family to meet James' father and his new girlfriend.

According to IMDB, the upcoming Christmas sequel promises another festive and comedic outing with the dysfunctional yet endearing family members.

The film explores whether Hayley and James' relationship can survive another turbulent family Christmas or if their future together has gone off-piste.

The cast includes familiar faces such as Alex Jennings from The Crown, reprising his role as James' father, and Jane Krakowski from 30 Rock joining as his new romantic interest.

Daniel Mays, Angela Griffin, and Natalie Gumede, known for their roles in Line of Duty and Coronation Street, return as Hayley's dad, mum, and auntie.

David Bradley, known for Game of Thrones and Harry Potter, reprises his role as James' father's groundskeeper Jack.

Asa Butterfield recently appeared in Sex Education Season 4, where he reprised his role as the young sex therapist Otis Milburn in the final season of the popular Netflix series, released on September 21.

