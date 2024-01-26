Bambi Thug will represent Ireland at Eurovision

Bambi Thug will represent Ireland with the song ‘Doomsday Blue’ at this year’s Eurovision in Sweden.

The Cork-born independent artist wowed viewers with their live performance, on The Late Late Show Eurosong Special on Friday night.

Bambi has already amassed over 45k monthly listeners via their unique, self-styled “Ouija Pop”.

Advertisement

‘Doomsday Blue’ received the maximum 12 points from both the public, and national jury.

Bambi will now be making their way to Malmo, Sweden in May to represent Ireland in the semi-finals of the competition.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.