Bambi Thug will represent Ireland at Eurovision

Bambi Thug will represent Ireland at Eurovision
**EMBARGOED UNTIL 6AM 26/01/2024** Repro Free: 25/01/2024 Bambie Thug who will battle it out tomorrow night at The Late Late Eurosong Special in a bid to represent Ireland in Malmö, Sweden in May of this year at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest. Picture Andres Poveda
Aoife kearns
Aoife kearns
Bambi Thug will represent Ireland with the song ‘Doomsday Blue’ at this year’s Eurovision in Sweden.

The Cork-born independent artist wowed viewers with their live performance, on The Late Late Show Eurosong Special on Friday night.

Bambi has already amassed over 45k monthly listeners via their unique, self-styled “Ouija Pop”.

‘Doomsday Blue’ received the maximum 12 points from both the public, and national jury.

Bambi will now be making their way to Malmo, Sweden in May to represent Ireland in the semi-finals of the competition.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

