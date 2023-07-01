Play Button
Banshees of Inisherin pub opens after relocation to rural village

The famous JJ Devine's pub from the Oscar-nominated Banshees of Inisherin will (re)open for business after it was relocated to a village in Co Galway.

The thatch pub was built on location on Achill Island, Co Mayo for the filming of the movie, counting singer-songwriter Taylor Swift among its admirers.

Following the success of the film, for which Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan all received Oscar nominations, the now famous pub was relocated and restored at a family-owned pub in Kilkerrin, Co Galway.

Mee's Bar will celebrate the pub's official opening on Saturday evening, but some images of the new attraction have already been shared on social media.

Co-owner Luke Mee told Galway Bay FM that the pub was in a ruin on Achill Island, which they had rebuilt "in its former glory" at the back of their own pub in Kilkerrin.

Keen to stay true to the film, he said they paused the pub scenes to check they had everything in the right place.

"A few people said is it a replica, but it's not, it's actually the structure from the movie," he said.

