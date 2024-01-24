Barbie star Ryan Gosling addresses Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Oscars snubs

Ryan Gosling has spoken about his disappointment that Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were snubbed in two major categories during the Oscars nominations.

The actor, who was nominated for his supporting role as Ken in the box office juggernaut, said he was “so happy” for co-star America Ferrera who received a nod for best supporting actress for her performance as Gloria.

Gerwig was snubbed of a nod for best director, but was named alongside her husband Noah Baumbach for best adapted screenplay while Robbie lost out on a best actress nomination but was recognised for best picture as a producer.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie with director Greta Gerwig on the set of Barbie (Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros Pictures/AP)

“I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Gosling said in a statement shared with US outlets. “And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honoured and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius.”

Gosling described it as an “understatement” to say he is disappointed that Gerwig and Robbie were not nominated in their respective categories.

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. “Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees,” he added.

His statement comes after British record producer Mark Ronson also championed the pair for putting Barbie together, after he and Andrew Wyatt received an Oscar nod for best original song for power ballad I’m Just Ken.

He added: “We salute Ryan (Gosling) for bringing everything to it. AND Margot Robbie because there is no ‘just Ken, it’s Barbie AND Ken, she put this whole damn thing together and then gave a tour de force ‘make you laugh one second and cry the next’ performance that will go in the books.

Accolade for Greta Gerwig

Ronson also praised Greta Gerwig, who was overlooked in the director category, for “touching us at such a soulful level – and helped bring people back to the movies in droves while doing so” in an Instagram post.

“We love you… And once again, all praise to the brilliant Greta Gerwig who delivered a unprecedented kaleidoscopic vision of a warmer world that made us hurt from laughing while touching us at such a soulful level – and helped bring people back to the movies in droves while doing so.

“AND inspired all of us to do our best work ever. And to everyone who sang along in the theatre, in the car, at home or into their phone – you all got us here so thank you.”

American singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell also appeared in the same category for Barbie soundtrack song What Was I Made For?

On Instagram, Eilish wrote that “this means everything” to her and O’Connell, who both previously won a prize in the same category for James Bond theme song No Time To Die.

She also expressed her “deepest gratitude” to Gerwig and Baumbach and thanked Ronson and Wyatt for “weaving our song into the fabric and heart of this film so well”.

Eilish added: “And a special shout out to Margot Robbie for her incredible foresight as a producer and brilliant performance that resonated with us so profoundly when writing this song. We are truly honoured. Thank you. Billie and Finneas.”

Meanwhile, the writer-director of Past Lives, about childhood friends who reunite in adulthood after one of them moves away to the US from South Korea, said in a statement she is “overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude” for her debut film’s two Oscar nods.

Celine Song said: “Some of the experience working on a debut film is secretly questioning if you belong, if people will support your vision. It has been equal parts scary and rewarding to make this film and release it into the world.

“It is with immense gratitude to those who championed my vision that I now get to be among these giants of screenwriting.”

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

