The second couple has left the Love Teach as Virgin Media's Grá ar an Trá returned to our screens last night for the third episode of the inaugural season.

Following in Laura agus Loman's footsteps, Beat's presenter Megan O'Regan Byrne and her partner Sean got kicked from Love Teach last night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan O'Regan Byrne (@megan.oregan.byrne)

Cinnire Grá (Gráinne Seoige) stated that the flourishing Grá between Megan and Sean eclipsed Megan's Grá for Gaeilge as the reason for their elimination.

Devastated fans took their disappointment in Gráinne's decision to social media, saying: "[my] jaw legit dropped I cannot believe this I thought they would win."

absolutely furious sean and megan are gone from grá ar an trá 😭😭 now if saoirse and femi don’t win i’m not watching anymore rip — ciara⁷ (@epiphanknee) October 9, 2023

What happened in the Love Teach this week?

Zach's habit of calling Talia "little man" created a rift, leading Talia to believe that Zach disliked her.

This perception caused her to avoid him.

Meanwhile, Megan struggled with confidence, and Sean, understanding her challenges, provided unwavering support without applying pressure.

During the peg-tastic pitching challenge at the Love Teach campsite, Zach and Talia emerged victorious, earning a night away at Ardmore Glamping Pods.

However, losers Femi and Saoirse had to rough it in one of the tents in the garden.

The glamping night presented a pivotal choice for the couple: stay or steal?

Zach and Talia faced a commitment test – were they willing to stay together for the remainder of their journey?

Choosing to stay meant they had to split up another couple.

Unexpectedly, Megan and Sean, who had been navigating uncertainties, altered their dynamics with a surprising moment of intimacy in the sitting room.

About Grá ar an Trá

Hosted by Gráinne Seoige (Cinnire Grá), alongside James Kavanagh and Síomha Ní Ruairc, the programme follows twelve singletons as they venture to the Waterford Gaeltacht in pursuit of romance, while also brushing up on their cúpla focal.

Balancing their time between flirting and foclóir, contestants strive to be crowned 'Couple with the most focail' and secure a €10,000 prize.

Airing for the third week, Grá ar an Trá has become the fan favourite.

Fallen down the truly wonderful Grá ar an Trá rabbit hole. The sheer delight is a truly comforting hug in TV form. Has Irish ever sounded sexier? Didn't think I could fancy the utterly enchanting @grainne_seoige more, but was so wrong. Can't wait for more.. #GráaranTrá — Anthony Shannon (@AnthonyShannon2) October 9, 2023

Grá ar an Trá airs every Monday night on Virgin Media 1.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.