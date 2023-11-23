Beloved X-mas movie is returning to the cinemas to celebrate 20th anniversary

One of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time is returning to cinemas.

Yes, Love Actually is returning to the big screen to celebrate its 20th year anniversary.

The Richard Curtis classic will hit the big screen on November 24 marking the 20th anniversary.

The star-studded Christmas film has some of the biggest names in British acting including Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Rowan Atkinson and the late Alan Rickman.

According to Digital Spy, fans will be able to watch a remastered version of the rom-com in UK cinemas, with other European countries, Korea, China, the US and Canada following suit in December.

It's time to make your Wish come true at ODEON this week🌟 Meet Asha and Star, fall in love with Love Actually again and don't miss our Spotlight film! What are you watching at ODEON this weekend?🎦 https://t.co/cZK8n8LASv pic.twitter.com/AUM3HmKJys — ODEON Ireland (@ODEONcinemasIRE) November 23, 2023

The 20th anniversary edition features a 10-minute introduction video of some of the film’s most iconic moments.

