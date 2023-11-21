Virgin Media announce new co-hosts of ‘The Six O’Clock Show’

Virgin Media Television has announced that Brian Dowling and Katja Mia will become the new, permanent presenters of ‘The Six O’Clock Show’.

The Six O'Clock Show hosts some of the biggest international and local guests live every day, with fabulous food, musical performances, and some brilliant regulars that are always guaranteed to entertain, inform, and usually give you a few laughs.

TV presenter and radio host Brian Dowling has guest presented on Virgin Media Television previously. The Kildare native also fronts Virgin Media Television’s brand-new sustainable makeover series ‘The Salvage Squad’, which airs on Sundays at 8 pm on Virgin Media One.

Katja Mia joins ‘The Six O’Clock Show’ as permanent presenter, having joined the ‘Ireland AM’ Weekend team last year. Katja is also a model and social media influencer.

The hosts aren’t strangers as they’ve co-presented ‘Ireland AM’ together before.

Speaking about his new role as co-host, Brian said:

“I‘m absolutely delighted to be joining The Six O’Clock Show team permanently. I’m such a big fan of the show and have had a blast guest presenting on the Six Sofa, so I can’t wait to get stuck into presenting each weeknight, and with such a pro Katja joining me.”

Speaking about her new role as co-host, Katja said:

“I’m delighted to become the new co-host on ‘The Six O’Clock Show’ and join such a fantastic on-air team. I’ll miss the ‘Ireland AM’ team and my co-hosts Elaine and Martin, but I’ll be bringing everything I’ve learnt with me to my new presenting gig.”

The Six O’Clock Show airs weeknights at 6pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

