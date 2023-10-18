Britney Spears opens up about abortion

Britney Spears opens up about her abortion in her new memoir, The Woman in Me, according to People.

The star states that she had the abortion because then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake was 'not ready to be a father.'

Spears, who dated Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, claimed that she dreamed of having a family with Timberlake, but he felt that he was not ready for the responsibility of parenthood, and feared that the couple were too young. Spears was just 19 years old at the time.

In an excerpt from People Magazine, the 'Hit Me Baby, One More Time' singer stated “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

Spears and the N*Sync star first met as children on the Mickey Mouse Club television set.

Sources claim that Timberlake is 'very curious' as to what will be revealed in Britney's memoir. A publishing insider has stated that Britney is finally "getting a chance to tell her empowering story," and that it is not the star's intention to takedown any other person's reputation.

Fans now are putting forward the theory that Spears' song 'Everytime' is about her abortion rather than ex-boyfriend Timberlake, with some even theorising that the music video makes a very obvious nod towards this. These theories have not been confirmed by either star.

The Woman in Me is set for release on October 24th.

