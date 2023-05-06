Charlie Bird meets Bruce Springsteen: 'My final wish has happened'

Charlie Bird has said his "final wish has happened" after he met rock superstar Bruce Springsteen.

The veteran broadcaster met The Boss before Springsteen's RDS gig on Friday.

Bird had previously spoken of his desire to meet Springsteen.

During the gig, Springsteen dedicated a song to "my friend Charlie Bird". The song, Land of Hope and Dreams, is one of Bird's favourites, and he previously said it will be played at his funeral.

Bird wrote: "Last evening I was blown away brought to meet Bruce Springsteen backstage before the concert. We had a couple of hugs and I used my voice app to talk to him. Then he dedicated Land of Hope and Dreams to “my friend Charlie Bird” O God Bruce is a great human. My final wish has happened."

Springsteen also met Irish singer Shane MacGowan this week.

MacGowan's wife Victoria Mary Clake said it was an "amazing honour and a beautiful experience to get a visit from The Boss".

Bird was diagnosed with Motor Neurone disease in 2022. Following his diagnosis, he launched the hugely successful 'Climb For Charlie' campaign, which saw him summit Croagh Patrick to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

Written by James Cox.

