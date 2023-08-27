Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Chris Evans flips Tuk Tuk at his festival Car Fest, injuring two people

Chris Evans flips Tuk Tuk at his festival Car Fest, injuring two people
2019 Virgin Money London Marathon, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Radio presenter Chris Evans flipped over a Tuk Tuk whilst he was at his own festival in Hampshire, resulting in two passengers sustaining minor injuries.

CarFest is taking place this weekend from August 25th-27th and Evans, 57, is the creator of the festival, which helps raise funds for UK children’s charities.

The organisers of CarFest issued a statement on Saturday morning which explained that Evans had been involved in an incident that required assistance from an on-site medical team.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The statement, which has been seen by the PA news agency, said: “This morning at CarFest the Tuk Tuk which Chris Evans was driving overturned on the track as Chris changed direction.

“The two passengers on board had minor injuries and the CarFest on-site medical team attended to support.”

Advertisement

CarFest comes to an end on Sunday and this year’s line-up consisted of music artists, stars, chefs, and wellness experts including comedian Rob Brydon, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, pop band McFly, and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke.

CarFest celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2021 and it claims to have raised more than £20 million for children’s charities over the past decade.

Evans recently revealed on his Virgin Radio Breakfast Show that he had been diagnosed with the early stages of skin cancer.

He said that it is “as treatable as cancer can possibly be” and urged others to get any symptoms examined.

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Nine in a row: Max Verstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix to equal Formula One record

 By Beat News
News 2

Biggest search for Loch Ness Monster in 50 years underway

 By Dayna Kearney
Waterford News 3

Stunning four-bed home with views of River Suir for €720,000

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement