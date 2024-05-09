Christine Quinn’s husband charged with assault and child abuse

The estranged husband of Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has been charged with assault and child abuse, authorities have said.

Tech executive Christian Dumontet and the reality star had a lavish wedding in December 2019, which featured on the show, and the couple welcomed their first child, Christian Georges, in May 2021.

The Los Angeles city attorney told the PA news agency that Dumontet has been charged with three misdemeanours: child abuse/endangerment, assault, and violation of a protection order.

Christian Dumontet and Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/Alamy.

It comes after Dumontet was arrested after an alleged “domestic dispute” claiming to involve Quinn and their child, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Dumontet filed for divorce from Quinn weeks later, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation and seeking sole legal and physical custody of their two-year-old son.

The court documents suggest the pair got legally married in June 2021.

Quinn shot to fame after starring in five seasons of Netflix’s hit show Selling Sunset, which captures the lives of glamourous brokers at a high-end real estate firm in Los Angeles.

The Texas-born broker quickly gained notoriety for her straight-talking persona, eye for a deal and penchant for drama.

By Laura Harding, Deputy Entertainment Editor

