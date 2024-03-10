Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Cillian Murphy on verge of Oscars glory

Cillian Murphy on verge of Oscars glory
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: Cillian Murphy attends US-Ireland Alliance's 2024 Oscar Wilde Awards at Bad Robot on March 07, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

James Cox

Irish actor Cillian Murphy looks set to be crowned best actor as the Oscars ceremony kicks off in Los Angeles.

LA's Dolby Theatre will host the ceremony, which is set to start at around 11pm Irish time.

The awards are live from 10.15pm on ITV1, which is available through Saorview and Sky. No Irish broadcasters will be showing the Oscars live.

Advertisement

Peaky Blinders star Murphy could win his first Academy Award for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb.

Director Christopher Nolan is also on course to win an Oscar for the epic biopic Oppenheimer.

Dublin-based production company Element Pictures is also hoping to walk away with at least one award, after being nominated for 11 for their movie Poor Thing.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Legendary Waterford festival and event promoter Vince Power dies

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

Teachers complain to Education Minister about 'sleepless nights' due to staff shortages

 By Beat News
News 3

Taylor Swift is a cousin of Emily Dickinson, according to genealogists

 By Paraic Fearon
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement