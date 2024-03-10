Cillian Murphy on verge of Oscars glory

James Cox

Irish actor Cillian Murphy looks set to be crowned best actor as the Oscars ceremony kicks off in Los Angeles.

LA's Dolby Theatre will host the ceremony, which is set to start at around 11pm Irish time.

The awards are live from 10.15pm on ITV1, which is available through Saorview and Sky. No Irish broadcasters will be showing the Oscars live.

Advertisement

Peaky Blinders star Murphy could win his first Academy Award for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb.

Director Christopher Nolan is also on course to win an Oscar for the epic biopic Oppenheimer.

Dublin-based production company Element Pictures is also hoping to walk away with at least one award, after being nominated for 11 for their movie Poor Thing.