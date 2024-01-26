Play Button
Conor McGregor headbutts Jake Gyllenhaal in trailer for Road House remake

Conor McGregor court case, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal are seen fighting in a trailer for upcoming film Road House.

The remake of the 1980s film sees Oscar-nominated actor Gyllenhaal, playing a former UFC fighter called Elwood Dalton, who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys.

In the teaser, Irish former UFC champion McGregor as Knox arrives in the bar and says: “Looks like you’re having a smashing night” before starting to hit things with a weapon.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor star in Road House (Laura Radford/Prime Video)

Before headbutting him, Knox then says: “Dalton, I got a tip for you. Don’t let no-one get this close.”

They then fight while Knox appears to terrorise Dalton’s life amid a businessman trying to build a resort and shut down the bar.

A previous Road House starred Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, a New York City bouncer hired to protect a bar in Jasper, Missouri.

Dublin-born McGregor has previously been in a documentary, Conor McGregor: Notorious – which charts the fighter’s rise from living on benefits to becoming a multiple champion in the UFC, and lent his voice to the video game Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

The 35-year-old announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on New Year’s Eve that he would make a UFC comeback.

Jake Gyllenhaal Screen Talk – BFI London Film Festival 2017
Jake Gyllenhaal (Ian West/PA)

He last fought in July 2021, when he broke his leg during a defeat against Dustin Poirier, and will now take American Michael Chandler during International Fight Week.

McGregor’s last win came in January 2020.

Gyllenhaal, who was nominated for an Academy Award for romantic film Brokeback Mountain along with his co-star Heath Ledger, is known for sleepwalking teenager in cult classic Donnie Darko.

He has also starred in Zodiac, about a Californian serial killer of the same name, and as a journalist selling film to TV stations in Nightcrawler.

Road House will be released on Amazon’s Prime Video on March 21st.

