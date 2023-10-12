Cork International Film Festival launches programme

Cork International Film Festival (CIFF) has launched the programme for the 68th edition of the Festival.

This year's event will screen the best in Irish and international film across Cork City and County from Thursday 9th to Sunday 26th November.

Cork International Film Festival is Ireland’s first and largest film festival and celebrates its 68th anniversary next month.

The Opening Night Gala is the Irish premiere of Yorgos Lanthimos’ award-winning 'Poor Things.'

Advertisement

Highlights in the packed 2023 programme, featuring over 200 films, include the International Gala and Irish premiere of acclaimed 'All Of Us Strangers', starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, and written and directed by CIFF alumnus Andrew Haigh.

Also featuring is the World premiere of 'So This Is Christmas,' from award-winning Irish filmmaker Ken Wardrop, the Irish premiere of 'Eileen,' directed by William Oldroyd and starring Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie, as well as the Irish premiere of the highly anticipated Cannes Jury Prize winner, 'Fallen Leaves,' from renowned filmmaker Aki Kaurismäki.

The Festival will also showcase premieres from acclaimed Irish filmmakers Paul Duane (All You Need Is Death), Alan Gilsenan (The Days Of Trees) and Paul Mercier (Prospect House).

All of those are in competition for the CIFF Best New Irish Feature award, alongside 'So This Is Christmas' and the Irish Gala 'One Night In Millstreet.'

Advertisement

The award jury will be chaired by Oscar®-winning film producer, education luminary, and CIFF Patron, Lord David Puttnam, with the winner announced on Sunday 19th November.

Lord David Puttnam, said “Cinema can transport us to other worlds, spark new conversations, and inspire action and change, and film festivals are uniquely special places that bring us together to experience the extraordinary and the ordinary, collectively. The 68th edition is bursting with films that encourage us to reimagine the world, to discover and share new experiences. I am extremely proud to represent Cork International Film Festival as its Patron and I warmly encourage you to explore this year’s wonderfully exciting programme.”

Lord Puttnam is a renowned film producer and executive, having brought audiences award-winning films such as 'The Mission,' 'Chariots of Fire,' 'The Killing Fields,' and 'Midnight Express.'

CIFF Director & CEO Fiona Clark spoke about this year’s expanded festival: “I’m hugely proud of the whole CIFF team for their dedication in bringing together this world-class programme, which I believe cements our reputation as one of the most prestigious and dynamic film festivals internationally. Our programme this year is truly diverse, championing new voices alongside award-winning auteurs, and local and global talent, all carefully curated to celebrate and create greater access to a huge diversity of stories on screen. With so much happening around the Festival, it’s impossible to select just a couple of highlights, but we’re very excited to bring the world to Cork with a special guest programme from Cannes Director’s Fortnight, and to showcase a selection of films in venues across the county of Cork, expanding our reach and enabling wider audiences access to an exciting programme selection of cultural cinema.”

Where can I watch these films?

Advertisement

Cork International Film Festival has teamed up with six Cork City and County venues for ‘Super Cine Saturday’ on November 25th.

The Reel Picture Ballincollig and Blackpool, Cinemax Bantry, Gate Cinemas Midleton and Mallow, and Regal Cinema Youghal will exclusively show a ‘Taste of CIFF’ with three specially selected feature films.

Those will include 'Fallen Leaves,' 'One Night In Millstreet,' and family film 'Robot Dreams.'

The Documentary Gala at the Festival is 'Is There Anybody Out There?,' which marks the Irish premiere of this new film from inspiring filmmaker Ella Glendining, who will be at the Festival.

The Festival will showcase a strong selection of Documentary features at the 2023 event, continuing its long-standing focus on highlighting factual storytelling that examines the important societal issues of the day.

Documentaries, Short Films and other awards

This focus continues with Doc Day as part of the Festival’s Industry Programme.

The Festival also continues its commitment to championing the work of short filmmakers, and three of the Festival Shorts awards – the Grand Prix Irish Short, the Grand Prix International Short and the Grand Prix Documentary Short.

These are Academy Award®-qualifying, ensuring that the winners in Cork will be automatically longlisted for the Oscars®.

The short film award winners will be announced by Lord David Puttnam on Thursday 16th November.

Other awards to be presented at the Festival include: Gradam Spiorad Na Féile (Spirit of the Festival Award), Gradam Na Féile Do Scannáin Faisnéise (Award for Cinematic Documentary), and the Cork International Film Festival Youth Jury Award.

The winners of these will be announced on Sunday 26 November.

The Audience Awards (Features and Shorts) will be chosen by audiences voting online.

All Festival features and shorts that have their Irish premiere in cinema are eligible for the Audience Awards, with winners announced on Monday 27th November.

The recipient of the Parallax Emerging Film Artist Bursary 2024, a collaboration with National Sculpture Factory and Sample Studios that amplifies the Festival’s expanded programme of artist-moving image works, will be announced on Thursday 16th November.

The Family Gala, 'Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds' is a beautiful take on ‘Alice in Wonderland’ by French director Benoit Chieux.

It will take place at The Everyman on Saturday 18th November, a special accessible screening presentation with live narration from a very special guest.

What else to expect

The Gala headlines a packed roster of films and workshops for young people, an expanded school programme and the return of CIFF’s award-winning youth film and mental health programme, Intinn.

From surrealist gastronomic adventures to exquisite French cuisine to elevating the humble pizza, audiences can feast their eyes on the Culinary Cinema strand, with special packages blending screenings of three food-themed films and Cork food experiences.

A pop-up supper at The Farmgate Café in the English Market, Italian treats at NeighbourFood Apple Market, and French dining and wine-pairing at L’Atitiude 51 can all be expected.

The Green Screen feature for 2023 is a food sustainability documentary focused on Peruvian superstar chef, Virgilio, with a panel discussion in partnership with UCC.

Highlighting the urgent issue of climate change and environmental concerns, and promoting actions to make positive changes in our communities, Green Screen is sponsored by the Festival’s Sustainability Partner, Future Planet.

This year’s Festival offers an exceptional opportunity to discover the selection of Cannes Film Festival’s parallel section, Directors’ Fortnight in the presence of Artistic Director Julien Rejl.

From the fantasy world of 'She is Conann' through the deserts of Morocco to the gardens of rural France, audiences can come and experience the new and unexpected.

As the Festival approaches its 70th edition of the Festival in 2025, this year’s Cork Film Trail invites guests to wander through the streets of Cork City to explore CIFF’s rich heritage and deep connection to this vibrant and changing city over the past seven decades.

There will be a CIFF Digital Archive with accompanying walking tours.

This year’s curated Retrospective is themed ‘Dreamers and Visionaries’ and the Guilty Pleasures strand profiles genre and cult classics.

For those unable to travel to Cork, a capsule online programme of new European features will be available to stream nationwide from 20th - 26th November.

All tickets are on sale now at corkfilmfest.org and the MyCIFF app.

For more information and to view the full programme, visit corkfilmfest.org.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.