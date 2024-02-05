Danny Dyer, Jodie Whittaker and Mel B among stars entering Bake Off tent

Soap star Danny Dyer, former Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker and Spice Girl Mel B will be among the famous faces whipping out their whisks for a new series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

Hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will welcome 20 stars into the tent, where their efforts will be appraised by judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith.

Danny Dyer (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Also among the hopefuls will be TV presenter Dermot O’Leary, broadcaster Gabby Logan, singer Paloma Faith and former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse.

Whittaker and Faith will take on comedian Munya Chawawa and reality star Spencer Matthews in their episode.

Jodie Whittaker (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Dyer will face off against comedian Rhod Gilbert, documentary maker Yinka Bokinni, and TV star Leigh Francis.

Mabuse and Logan’s episode will also feature comedians David O’Doherty and Suzi Ruffell, while O’Leary and Mel B will be joined by Radio 1’s Greg James and comedian Fern Brady.

Mel B (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Also entering the tent together will be broadcasters The Reverend Richard Coles and Sara Cox, Heartstopper star Joe Locke and The Last Leg’s Adam Hills

Over two days the celebrities will face signature, technical and showstopper challenges as they compete in a bid to be crowned Star Baker at the end of their episode.

Adam Hills (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Hills said: “Walking into the tent feels like it should be accompanied by a choir of angels all singing.

“But to walk into it with the big S and the arrow and the 2 and the C at the front, which has now become an iconic image in and of itself, those two combined make you walk a couple of inches taller, I think.”

Fern Brady (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Taskmaster star Brady added: “I’m insanely competitive. I badly want to win. I was telling my boyfriend last night ‘You know the prize for this is rubbish, you just get an apron that says ‘Star Baker’’.

“He was like: ‘Are you joking, Fern? You would wear that all the time around the house.’”

Dermot O’Leary (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Hammond previously appeared on the celebrity version of the show before joining as host alongside Fielding.

She said: “I’m totally in awe of this year’s celebrity bakers, all putting their baking skills, or in some cases lack of, under nationwide scrutiny to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

“As someone who proved to be something of a baking genius when I baked in the tent a few years ago, I was delighted to be able to show them the ropes and where the oven doors were.

“On your mark, get set, Bake for Stand Up To Cancer.”

Oti Mabuse (Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Stand Up To Cancer UK, the joint national fundraising campaign between Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK, has raised millions of pounds to fund life-saving cancer research.

All the money raised by Stand Up To Cancer funds translational research, to help take discoveries from the lab and turn them into tests and treatments to benefit patients.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 later this year.

Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

