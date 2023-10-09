Dua Lipa has deleted ALL her Instagram posts

Dua we hear the sound of a new era?

Pop star Dua Lipa appears to be teasing something new by deleting all of her Instagram posts.

🚨 Dua Lipa seems to be teasing the start of a new era as she deletes all posts on her Instagram. pic.twitter.com/EWgzxMz2ho — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 9, 2023

Advertisement

Fans have been quick to share their excitement for new Dua releases. "CRYING THROWING UP SHE'S COMING" wrote one Twitter user. "I guess at least a new single before Christmas and then the album after that," said another fan.

Excitement continued as Dua subsequently changed the thumbnails on her music videos on Youtube

Advertisement

Dua Lipa continues teasing her new era by changing the thumbnails to her YouTube videos. pic.twitter.com/ZadPYROBFs — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 9, 2023

Just last week we got a taste of the Dua to come, as the first trailer for Argylle, the spy thriller starring Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill landed .

Advertisement

The Sun UK has also reported that both Coachella and Glastonbury have made bids for Dua to headline their festival line-ups summer 2024, which begs the question...

Could Dua Lipa be the artist that Electric Picnic has changed its dates for?

Dua keep us informed please.