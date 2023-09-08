Tickets for EP 2024 sell out in under an hour

Less than a week after the 2023 event, tickets for next year's Electric Picnic have sold out following Friday morning's general sale.

The event welcomed over 70,000 people to Stradbally, Co Laois over the weekend, with Billie Eilish, The Killers and Fred Again among the headliners.

Irish acts The Script, Niall Horan, the Saw Doctors and the Wolfe Tones also drew massive crowds across the sunny three days.

This year's attendees were given the chance to get their hands on tickets in Thursday's presale, before the general sale which started at 9am on Friday.

Organisers said the loyalty and general admission tickets for next year's event were all snapped up within an hour.

Next year's festival will be staged ahead of the festival's normal weekend at the start of September, instead moving to August 16th to 18th.

Organisers said the capacity will once again increase, this time adding 5,000 more tickets, with the line-up to be announced next year.

