Dublin woman settles personal injuries case against Rihanna

A Dublin woman who sued singer and billionaire businesswoman Rihanna has settled her High Court action.

The woman's case was called in the Four Courts on Tuesday morning and Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds was told the case which had been listed for hearing was settled and could be struck out.

The details of the settlement are confidential.

It is understood the case centred around an alleged email and a phone call 10 years ago.

Dana Kavanagh (48), of Woodbank Drive, Valley Park, Finglas, Dublin, had sued Rihanna under the name "Robyn Fenty aka Rihanna", with an address at Lafayette Street, New York.

The personal injuries claim was among several listed for hearing before the High Court in Dublin on Tuesday morning.

Counsel for Ms Kavanagh, Barney Quirke SC, instructed by Tiernan and Co solicitors, told the judge the matter had been settled and could be struck out.

In her action, Ms Kavanagh claimed she was caused alleged mental distress and emotional suffering over an email sent on July 11th, 2013, about her partner Geoffrey Keating who was Rihanna's head of security in 2012 and 2013.

She had also sued over a phone call the singer allegedly made to Ms Kavanagh's sister-in-law in relation to the same matter.

She had claimed that because of allegations a business she built up with Mr Keating at the time had allegedly been destroyed.

The Rihanna side had denied all the claims.

By High Court reporters

