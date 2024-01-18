Erica Cody says she felt the “stars were aligning” ahead of entering the Eurosong 2024

Erica Cody is one of six contestants hoping to represent Ireland at this years Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo Sweden.

Last week it was revealed that the Dublin native was Ireland’s first Eurosong hopeful.

After taking a break from music last year, Cody says she is “back with a bang” and she has big plans in the pipeline - “I’m the kind of girl, that when I’m in something and I put my mind to something I’m in it 110% and I’m like a racehorse with my blinkers on.”

Speaking exclusively to Beat’s Most Wanted presenter Megan O’Regan Byrne, Cody spoke about how she selected her Eurosong entry entitled “Love Me Like I Do,” which was written at an Irish Women in Harmony writing camp.

Erica revealed that the track was “never written for Eurovision” but a song they wrote based on having “shared experiences as women whether it was through heart breaks, or being let down and just knowing at the end of the day nobody can love you like you do”. She added “that’s why it’s called Love Me Like I Do.”

They originally had different plans for the self-empowering track as they “wanted to pitch it to the likes of Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus” but “the universe just had different plans for the song I feel”, Erica continued.

When listening back to tracks she was hoping to release, she was continuously drawn back to “Love Me Like I Do”, sharing that when she “went through a breakup, then the song just started to resonate with me more than it ever did, even from when we first wrote it” and she felt “like the stars were kind of aligning for this.”

The last time Ireland won the Eurovision Song Contest was in 1996. Eimear Quinn came first place in the competition with her song “The Voice.” As it currently stands, Ireland is tied in wins with Sweden, with both countries having won seven times.

This adds pressure for Eurosong entrants, but Erica is taking it very seriously, sharing that “it’s not an opportunity or a stage to be taken lightly or taken for granted.” She added, “I think it’s time we’ve been taken seriously again.”

Of course, Eurovision is not just about the song but the full performance. Cody has been rehearsing her dance routine relentlessly and sharing behind the scenes on her social media channels.

Chatting to Megan about her costume for the Eurosong, Erica said “we have taken the show, essentially what we have planned for Malmo and giving a fraction of what it’s going to be for Eurosong” adding, “the hair, the vision is very big, big energy and good vibes”.

2024 is off to a flying start for Erica. Not only is she in the running to represent Ireland at the Eurovision, but she also recently signed her first major record deal with Universal Music Ireland.

Chatting to Megan about her record deal, Cody said “I'm still kind of letting it sink it, being independent for so long and knocking on so many doors over the years. All these no’s, all those moments do really build you up to be your best and I think everything happens at the right time and now couldn’t be a more perfect time to have just signed the deal with Universal and to have that reassurance that they believe in me and what my vision is”.

We can expect to see big things from Erica in 2024!

You can listen to the full interview here.

The Late Late Eurosong Special will take place on Friday 26thJanuary at 9:35pm, where six acts will compete for your vote to represent Ireland in the Eurovision. The line-up includes Erica Cody, Ailsha, JyellowL feat. Toshín, Isabella Kearney, Bambie Thug and Next in Line.

You can listen to Erica Cody’s Eurosong entry “Love Me Like I Do” below: