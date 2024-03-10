EXCLUSIVE: Katie Price says that 'men have ruined her life'

Katie Price says that “men have ruined my life” but that has changed in her new relationship with JJ Slater, revealing she has now “met a good one”.

The mother of five confirmed her romance with the Married at First Sight UK Star late last month after weeks of speculation.

The pair made their pink carpet debut at the Gossies and spoke exclusively to Beat admitting that neither of them were “looking for a relationship” when they began dating, with Katie adding “it’s faith”.

Having been through difficult relationships in the past, Katie admitted that she regrets jumping into “relationships”, adding that they “destroyed her”.

But she did highlight the one positive from previous relationships, which is her five children, explaining that although men in her past may have broke her she said that she “got good kids out of them”.

For Price and her boyfriend JJ, it was not love at first sight as the pair have history that dates back two years ago. Speaking about their romance Katie revealed that they were “ messaging two years”.

Sharing insights into their relationship, the MAFS UK Star spoke highly of the 45-year-old and acknowledged how much she has gone through in the past, JJ spoke of “the most surprising thing" about Katie.

“She's amazing. She's got so much energy. She's so much fun to be around. She's such a lovely person,” he said.

Katie admitted that JJ, “sees a different side of me, where although my life was very much out there he gets to see the real me and I'm actually quite bonkers”.

Chatting about future plans, Katie shared that she will be returning to Ireland soon for an appearance on the Late Late Show along with gigs where she will be doing a “half an hour singing set”.

Adding “everyone slates my singing, but I don’t care. I’m still coming back”, “own it, lip sync for your life”.

That is not the only plans she has for Ireland, as her podcast “The Katie Price Show", which she hosts alongside her sister Sophie is going on tour in the UK. But they have bring the show to Ireland, explaining that they “are on tour in May. We are gonna come to Ireland. We're gonna do England first”.

