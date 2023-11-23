Play Button
Girls Aloud to reunite for Ireland tour in honour of late bandmate

Credit: Nadine Coyle Instagram
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
British-Irish band Girls Aloud will reunite for a 2024 arena tour in Ireland and the UK.

The tour which was announced on social media will be held in memory of their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

The group will play Dublin's 3Arena on Saturday 18 May, and Belfast's SSE Arena on Monday 20 May 2024.

Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh shared the same video on social media to announce the news.

View this post on Instagram

 

The post read: "Announcing The @GirlsAloud Show arena tour next May/June 2024.

"A celebration of Sarah, our music & our incredible fans.

"We can't wait to sing & dance with you again."

The tour will kick off in May in Dublin next year, before going to Belfast. They will also play in Manchester, Cardiff, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Leeds and Birmingham.

The band will perform two nights at London's O2 before closing the tour at the Liverpool M&S Bank Arena on 19 June.

Harding died in 2021 at the age of 39 after revealing she had breast cancer.

Sign up for pre-sale at girlsaloud.com for Weds Nov 29th. General sale is Fri Dec 1st.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

