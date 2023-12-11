Play Button
Golden Globes nominees revealed, three Irish stars nominated for Actor of the Year award

Images sourced: IMDB, 2023, Accessed via https://www.imdb.com
Ayomide Akinshilo
The 2024 Golden Globes nominees have been revealed.

The nominations are in 27 categories honouring the best in film and television and marks the official kickoff to Hollywood's 2024 awards season.

Comedian Cedric “The Entertainer” and Wilmer Valderrama presented the nominees in all categories for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on CBS.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony takes place Sunday, January 7, 2024.

According to CBS news the upcoming award will mark the debut of two new categories: cinematic and box office achievement in motion pictures and best stand-up comedian on television.

The current eligibility period for consideration runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, meaning films and series released within that timeframe qualify.

As expected Irish actor Cillian Murphy was nominated for the actor of the year - Motion Picture - Drama. Murphy was nominated for his titular role in Oppenheimer

Barry Keoghan was nominated for his role in Saltburn while Andrew Scott was nominated for his role in All of us Strangers.

You can see the full list of the nominees HERE.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

 

