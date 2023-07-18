Google the word 'Barbie' for this fun surprise

We're all Barbie girls living in a Barbie world.

The much anticipated Barbie movie drops this Friday July 21st, and the marketing for the movie has not disappointed.

Aside from dressing Margot Robbie in the most Barbie-riffic outfits possible, the team have also enlisted Google for a clever marketing stunt.

If you google the word "Barbie" , your results page will be taken over by pink sparkles, and temporarily turn pink.

The same effect occurs when you google the words "Margot Robbie", "Ryan Gosling" and "Greta Gerwig".

This is not the first time Google has participated in showbiz stunts. In 2019 the search engine added a fun feature to mark the 25th anniversary of Friends. If you type any of the characters' names into Google, an icon will appear at the top of the Search Engine results page. When you click on the icon, an animation occurs, similar to the Barbie effect.

For example, if you google "Ross Geller" a couch icon will appear. When you click on the couch, the screen moves as you here Ross's iconic phrase "Pivot!" on your speakers. There is a similar icon and accompanying effect for all 6 of the Friends characters.

You can find a full list of Google Easter eggs here. While some also relate to the world of entertainment, this appears to be the first time a Google Easter egg has been used to promote a movie premiere.

The Barbie movie's release is coinciding with the premiere of Christopher Noaln's new movie Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy. The clash between the two movies has caused "Barbenheimer" to trend, with many people planning to watch both movies in the same day.

Will you see one or both? Even if you have zero interest, it's fun to watch people's reactions when you tell them to google "Barbie"!