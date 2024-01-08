Here are the Golden Globes 2024 winners in full

Here are all the winners from the 2024 Golden Globes.
As expected, Barbie and Oppenheimer were the big winners on the night.
Cillian Murphy was named best actor in a drama for his role in Oppenheimer, while Christopher Nolan won the best director.
Best Motion Picture – Drama – Oppenheimer
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Poor Things
Best Motion Picture – Animated – The Boy and the Heron
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement – Barbie
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language – Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Director — Motion Picture – Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture -Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Song – Motion Picture – What Was I Made For? from Barbie by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell
Best Original Score –Oppenheimer
Best Television Series – Drama -Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy – The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Beef
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama – Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama – Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television -Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television – Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
