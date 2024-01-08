Play Button
Here are the Golden Globes 2024 winners in full

Here are the Golden Globes 2024 winners in full
81st Golden Globe Awards – Ballroom Arrivals
Beat News
Beat News
Here are all the winners from the 2024 Golden Globes.

As expected, Barbie and Oppenheimer were the big winners on the night.

Cillian Murphy was named best actor in a drama for his role in Oppenheimer, while Christopher Nolan won the best director.

Best Motion Picture – Drama – Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Poor Things

Best Motion Picture – Animated – The Boy and the Heron

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement – Barbie

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language – Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy – Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director — Motion Picture – Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture -Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Song – Motion Picture – What Was I Made For? from Barbie by Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Best Original Score –Oppenheimer

Best Television Series – Drama -Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy – The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama – Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama – Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television – Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television -Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television – Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

By PA Reporters

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

