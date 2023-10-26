Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

iPods are sold as 'vintage'

iPods are sold as 'vintage'
Credits: Stefan, Pexels
Ava Somers
Ava Somers
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Still have your old MP3 Player lying around? Well, Apple iPods are now being sold as vintage in Urban Outfitters.

Gen Z have been in the news all week thanks to their opinions movies and TV shows which are much-loved by millenials. The beloved iPod is being sold in Urban Outfitters as a vintage items, mush to the horror of milennials.

Apple discontinued the iPod last year. For many years we used them to listen to music before Spotify and Apple Music were streaming services.

Advertisement

The Philedelphia Inquirer first reported that Urban Outfitters is now selling many models of iPod, from classic to mini, for hundreds of dollars, as 'vintage' items. These various generations of the iPod are fetching $350 in store and online.

Shockingly, a 2004 iPod Classic package described it as a “genuine piece of vintage retro tech," with the “perfect blend of new millennium design with modern features".

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Millenials are shocked that iPods are now being sold as vintage. But if you are planning on bagging one, you are out of luck. According to the Urban Outfitters website, iPods are currently out of stock!

This is not the first time that the shopping giant has brought out-of-date music formats to a modern age. Urban Outfitters first caused a stir by the resurgence of vinyl a few years ago. Could MP3 players be making a comeback?

For all the latest check out Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man who sexually assaulted of former sister-in-law and threatened to stab her 50 times receives sentence

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Best family-friendly spooky movies on Netflix and Disney Plus this Halloween

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

36% of 13-16 year-olds currently vape but never smoked

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement