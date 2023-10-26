iPods are sold as 'vintage'

Still have your old MP3 Player lying around? Well, Apple iPods are now being sold as vintage in Urban Outfitters.

Gen Z have been in the news all week thanks to their opinions movies and TV shows which are much-loved by millenials. The beloved iPod is being sold in Urban Outfitters as a vintage items, mush to the horror of milennials.

Apple discontinued the iPod last year. For many years we used them to listen to music before Spotify and Apple Music were streaming services.

Urban Outfitters is selling "vintage retro" iPods. pic.twitter.com/nOse226FBs — SPOOKY QENNY (@AKBrews) October 23, 2023

The Philedelphia Inquirer first reported that Urban Outfitters is now selling many models of iPod, from classic to mini, for hundreds of dollars, as 'vintage' items. These various generations of the iPod are fetching $350 in store and online.

Shockingly, a 2004 iPod Classic package described it as a “genuine piece of vintage retro tech," with the “perfect blend of new millennium design with modern features".

Urban Outfitters is selling iPod 5th gen for $349?!?😭 they’re crazy for that lmaoo pic.twitter.com/lV8Dfe3uxr — jordan 🦭 (@j_superfruit) October 21, 2023

Millenials are shocked that iPods are now being sold as vintage. But if you are planning on bagging one, you are out of luck. According to the Urban Outfitters website, iPods are currently out of stock!

This is not the first time that the shopping giant has brought out-of-date music formats to a modern age. Urban Outfitters first caused a stir by the resurgence of vinyl a few years ago. Could MP3 players be making a comeback?

