Ireland's largest country music festival returns after two year hiatus

Farmers Bash festival Photo Facebook
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ireland's largest country music festival is back!

Two year on from the last festival, the hugely popular Farmer's Bash is ready to upset the summer festival landscape in Ireland.

Tickets to Farmer Bash have now gone on sale on Ticket Master.

The list of country music stars to perform include Derek Ryan, The Whistlin' Donkeys and The Tumbling Paddies.

Belfast's Ormeau Park will host part of the festival as part of Belsonic Belfast on Friday June 7, 2024.

 

Other acts lined up to perform include All Folk'd Up, and Meadhbh Walsh.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

