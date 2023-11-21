Irish artistes are collaborating to bring change to an ever evolving world

A collection of Irish singers have released a new song title 'sparks' with the aim of showing that we all 'need to work together for the common good'.

The song which is part of a a global creative collaboration from GOAL NextGen X-Change, was originally written by Irish/Ivorian singer Celavidmai and Evan Flaherty & Darragh Purcell from Irish band Scoth.

The song celebrates how a united global community can nurture hope and positivity in the midst of the world's current chaos.

Collaborator Ethiopian saxophonist Gene Tesfa adds a touch of soul to the piece. The track is produced by DJ & producer Edna Martinez from Colombia.

The song combines the beats of Caribbean Colombia with Irish folk and Mai's Ivorian/Galway influences, a pretty good mix as it turns out

The project from GOAL is designed to elevate and connect the voices of the next generation in a changing world.

In tandem with the launch of ‘Spark’ is a visual piece - a short behind-the-scenes documentary and music video created by THINKHOUSE.

The video incorporates a striking visual piece from designer and illustrator Grace Enemaku, who drew on her Irish upbringing and Nigerian heritage to create a piece of art inspired by ‘Spark’ that shows how we are all connected to each other and the environment and, how ultimately, we need to work together for the common good.

These inspiring creatives from many cultures and countries came together to design this truly collaborative piece of art.

This global collaboration is the very essence of GOAL NextGen X-Change, which supports cross-cultural collaborations to deepen our understanding of global social justice issues.

‘Spark’ urges the world to forget their differences and work together for the common good, uniting artists from around the world to create art that speaks to those who need to hear it.

Evan Purcell, co-writer and singer on the GOAL NextGen X-Change project, said: “When artists from diverse cultures and backgrounds unite to create something beautiful, like this song or a piece of art, they not only inspire the younger generation but also have the potential to impart valuable lessons to world leaders.”

You can also listen to the songs on Spotify, Apple Music or anywhere you listen to music.

