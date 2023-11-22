Play Button
Irish band removed from German festival lineup because of political beliefs

Credit: Lankum Instagram
Dayna Kearney
An Irish band has been kicked off a festival's lineup due to their support of Palestine.

Folk group Lankum was due to play at the TransCentury Festival in Germany on Sunday.

However, organisers have confirmed the band has been removed from the bill because of their political beliefs.

The four-piece band is made up of Cormac MacDiarmada, Radie Peat, and brothers Ian and Daragh Lynch who issued a statement on their feelings towards the war between Israel and Hamas.

They said “Like most people of sound mind and reason around the globe, we are heartbroken and shocked to see the indiscriminate murder of children and civilians happening for the past few weeks.

“This, on top of decades of oppression, persecution, and dehumanisation is something we can only struggle to comprehend.

“That is why we are very proud to raise our voices in solidarity with the people of Palestine. It’s the very very least we can do,”

It comes as Lankum will be playing at 3Arena's "Gig for Gaza" later this month on November 28th which was organised by the Irish Artists for Palestine group.

