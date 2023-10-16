Jedwad star opens up on terrifying mugging that left him 'shaken'

Jedward star Edward Grimes has revealed he was targeted by masked men on bikes in an attempted mugging.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 32-year-old issued a warning to fans asking them to be vigilant while out and about.

The former X Factor star wrote: “Be careful everyone, two masked guys tried to mug me on bikes as I was talking on the phone!”

“Obviously shaken but was not expecting it! Seems like it’s happening all over London.”

Advertisement

“Felt my wrist and arm being grabbed from behind. It all happened so fast and didn’t have [my twin brother] John next to me!”

“Just would hate this to happen to anyone else and being made feel vulnerable,” the singer added.

Be careful everyone Two masked guys tried to mug me on bikes as I was talking on the phone! Obviously shaken but was not expecting it! Seems like it’s happening all over London. — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) October 14, 2023