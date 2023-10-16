Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Entertainment

Jedwad star opens up on terrifying mugging that left him 'shaken'

Jedwad star opens up on terrifying mugging that left him 'shaken'
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Jedward star Edward Grimes has revealed he was targeted by masked men on bikes in an attempted mugging.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 32-year-old issued a warning to fans asking them to be vigilant while out and about.

The former X Factor star wrote: “Be careful everyone, two masked guys tried to mug me on bikes as I was talking on the phone!”

“Obviously shaken but was not expecting it! Seems like it’s happening all over London.”

Advertisement

“Felt my wrist and arm being grabbed from behind. It all happened so fast and didn’t have [my twin brother] John next to me!”

“Just would hate this to happen to anyone else and being made feel vulnerable,” the singer added.

Advertisement

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Camogie to trial rule changes in this season

 By Beat News
News 2

Status Yellow rain warning issued as Met Éireann predicts wet week

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Sport 3

New sports given go-ahead for Olympics in 2028

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Entertainment
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement