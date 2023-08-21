Jennifer Lopez feeling ‘overwhelmed’ on one-year anniversary to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has said she feels “overwhelmed” on her one-year anniversary to Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 54, informed her fans that she had wed Affleck, 51, in July 2022, when she revealed the pair had travelled to the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Another wedding ceremony in front of friends and family was held at Affleck’s home outside of Savannah, Georgia in August.

Marking their one-year wedding anniversary, the Jenny From The Block singer posted two photos to her Instagram page, one showing Lopez in her wedding dress and veil as Affleck carries her in his arms.

Advertisement

The other photo shows the pair looking at fireworks on their wedding day.

The caption featured lyrics from the song Dear Ben Part II and read: “One year ago today… Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed, It makes me wanna sing sing, How did we end up here, Without a rewind, Oh my, This is my life… Jennifer.”

Advertisement

The first instalment of Dear Ben was released in 2002 when the couple were engaged for the first time.

Lopez previously revealed in her On The JLo newsletter that the Las Vegas ceremony had occurred at “twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through”, accompanied by their children from previous relationships.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance following Affleck’s split from the actress Ana de Armas and Lopez’s break-up with baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

The Hollywood stars previously began dating in 2002 and got engaged that same year.

Advertisement

They were due to tie the knot in 2003 but postponed the wedding just days before the ceremony and ultimately called off their engagement in 2004.

Lopez confirmed she was back together with Affleck in an Instagram post for her 52nd birthday, when she shared a picture of them kissing.

Oscar-winner Affleck, best known for films such as Good Will Hunting, Argo and Gone Girl, was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner and Lopez’s other past relationships included her marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

Lopez has an extensive career in music and film, including box office hits such as The Wedding Planner and Out Of Sight.

By Hannah Roberts PA Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.