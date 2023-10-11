Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she's been separated from Will Smith for seven years

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have secretly been separated for the last seven years.

The actress has also admitted that they are still trying to 'figure out' what the future of their marriage looks like.

The power couple tied the knot in 1997, and are seen as one of the most popular and influential faces in Hollywood.

Speaking to NBC, the 52-year-old detailed how she considered a legal divorce but could never go through with it.

The Gotham actress initially dropped the bombshell in an new interview with People - going into more details in a sit-down with NBC News this morning.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb on the Today show, Jada said of her marriage to the 55 year old Oscar winner: 'By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.'

At the 94th Academy Awards, Will famously slapped comedian Chris when he joked that Jada looked like 'G.I. Jane' because of her bald head after she had recently revealed that was suffering from alopecia.

Clearly enraged by the jab, the Fresh Prince star stormed the stage and proceeded to slap Chris for making the joke.

After the slap, Will won the Best Actor gong for his portrayal of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams's devoted father in the film King Richard.

In July 2020, Jada admitted she did have an affair with singer August Alsina, 31, while married to Will during a bombshell tell-all confessional.

The actress first publicly revealed her affair when she sat down with her estranged husband for an intimate conversation on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk.

The actress said she developed a friendship with August four years prior, referring to the years-long affair with R&B singer as an 'entanglement'

She defended the affair saying she and Will were going through a 'difficult time' and had 'basically broken up'.

The shocking confessional came after both actors initially denied August's claims that Will gave him his blessing to have a relationship with Jada.

