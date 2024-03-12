Play Button
Katie Price to appear in court on driving offences

Katie Price, © PA Wire/PA Images
Katie Price is due to appear in court accused of driving without insurance and without a licence.

The English former glamour model, who rose to fame on the ITV reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, is expected to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The 45-year-old reality star is accused of driving a Range Rover on August 2 last year on the A14 bypass in Kettering, Northamptonshire, without insurance and without a valid driver’s licence after she was disqualified from driving in December 2021.

Katie Price
Katie Price is set to appear in court on driving offences (Ian West/PA)
Price was banned from driving for two years after she crashed her BMW on the B2135 near Partridge Green on September 28 2021, and was also handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

During that court appearance, the prosecutor said Price had five previous driving bans.

The new court hearing comes weeks after a High Court judge ruled that Price will lose nearly half of her monthly income from adult entertainment website OnlyFans for the next three years – after she was declared bankrupt in November 2019.

A representative for Price has been contacted for comment.

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

