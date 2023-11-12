Katy Perry says bond with Vegas crew is for life as she ends residency

Katy Perry has said that she is bonded to her crew for “life” after the final Vegas residency show last week.

The American singer began her concert residency, called Play, at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29 2021.

In a Saturday Instagram video, captioned as “the trip is over” by Perry, she was seen clapping for staff and wearing a white and pink dress.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Advertisement

Perry said: “My last question for you. Is did you get what you came for? Did you get what you came for? Are you a better person? After these two years, have you evolved? Are you grateful?

“You lived, you learned, you loved, we created a bond, we have a bond. This bond.. is for life and I’m so glad that I got to see you, know you but for now, it’s been amazing.

“And I’m just wishing you the best on your journey, wherever life takes you.

Advertisement

“Don’t forget your inner child and the play, don’t forget to play, don’t forget that life is fine, don’t forget joy in the midst of all of the other (things).

“We are going to be light bearers, thank you so much for waking us up today.

“We are so grateful, please protect us one last time and give us energy so that we are like a feather.

“We take all of this now and we thank you for this show.”

The video also featured messages from dancers and production assistants who helped create the series of shows.

Set to her hit song Firework, Perry was emotional as she told her fans at the gig: “Thank you for taking me on this journey. I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove.

“When I met her it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up.

“She made me whole and she healed me and she showed me how to play so this show is for everyone’s inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all live life through the eyes of a child we would be free.”

American singer Perry shares three-year-old daughter Daisy with Lord Of The Rings star Orlando Bloom.

Her last Vegas residency gig was reportedly attended by singer Celine Dion as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and actress Cameron Diaz.

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.