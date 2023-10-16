Liam Gallagher announces two Ireland dates for Summer 2024

Liam Gallagher has announced two dates in Ireland as part of his Definitely Maybe tour in 2024.

The former Oasis frontman will play two nights in the 3 Arena on June 23rd and 24th, as part of the 30-year anniversary of the album.

Other venues as part of the 12 date UK-Ireland tour include three nights at the O2 Arena in London, and three nights at Manchester's Co-Op Live.

The iconic album, includes classics such as Supersonic, Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, Live Forever and Cigarettes & Alcohol.

When announcing the tour, Liam Gallagher said “I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x"

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

