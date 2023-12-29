Lineup revealed for The Late Late Show's New Year's Eve Special

Play Button
Late Late Toy Show 2023: PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
The Late Late Show's New Year's Eve special lineup has been revealed, promising a star-studded evening of entertainment.

Set to air this Sunday, December 31st, at 10:15 pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, the show will be hosted by Patrick Kielty.

Among the featured artists are Midge Ure, Maverick Sabre, Wheatus, The Tumbling Paddies, Niamh Kavanagh, comedian Gearóid Farrelly, singer Allie Sherlock, and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Kielty will also be joined by Carl Mullan, Winnie Ama, Camille O’Sullivan, Gerry Leonard, Jame Martin, Paddy Jenkins, Simone Kirby, and Fia Moon.

The promise of more surprises during the broadcast is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Following the main event, the baton will be passed to Anna Geary at Dublin Castle for the New Year's Eve Countdown Concert featuring Picture This, along with Lea Heart and Waterford's Moncrieff.

The celebration is expected to be a fitting way to ring in the new year, combining music, comedy, chats, laughter, and surprises.

According to evoke.ie, Kielty's New Year's Eve special is set for a head-to-head clash with fellow Irish host Graham Norton's program, scheduled to air on the same night.

The BBC chat show will feature star guests Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, who are slated to discuss and promote their latest film, "Poor Things."

By David Bjelac, Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

