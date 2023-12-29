Lineup revealed for The Late Late Show's New Year's Eve Special

The Late Late Show's New Year's Eve special lineup has been revealed, promising a star-studded evening of entertainment.

Set to air this Sunday, December 31st, at 10:15 pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, the show will be hosted by Patrick Kielty.

Advertisement

Patrick Kielty kicks New Year’s celebrations off with a bang in a star-studded studio with plenty of surprises and familiar faces for what promises to be a truly magical night. Watch 'The Late Late NYE Show' This New Year's Eve at 10.15 pm @RTEOne 🎄📺https://t.co/PvfAdWNVi6 pic.twitter.com/QqbtBAf2Yx — RTÉ (@rte) December 28, 2023

Among the featured artists are Midge Ure, Maverick Sabre, Wheatus, The Tumbling Paddies, Niamh Kavanagh, comedian Gearóid Farrelly, singer Allie Sherlock, and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Kielty will also be joined by Carl Mullan, Winnie Ama, Camille O’Sullivan, Gerry Leonard, Jame Martin, Paddy Jenkins, Simone Kirby, and Fia Moon.

Advertisement

The promise of more surprises during the broadcast is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Following the main event, the baton will be passed to Anna Geary at Dublin Castle for the New Year's Eve Countdown Concert featuring Picture This, along with Lea Heart and Waterford's Moncrieff.

Get ready for a New Year's Eve night to remember!

Picture This set to ring in 2024 at Dublin Castle at New Year’s Festival Dublin. With Special Guests Moncrieff and Lea Heart@Failte_Ireland @NYFDublin pic.twitter.com/kv5j5U5aDz — Mission PR Ireland (@hellomissionpr) October 31, 2023

Advertisement



The celebration is expected to be a fitting way to ring in the new year, combining music, comedy, chats, laughter, and surprises.

According to evoke.ie, Kielty's New Year's Eve special is set for a head-to-head clash with fellow Irish host Graham Norton's program, scheduled to air on the same night.

The BBC chat show will feature star guests Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, who are slated to discuss and promote their latest film, "Poor Things."

By David Bjelac, Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.